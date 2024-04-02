Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 421,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.