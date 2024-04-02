Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 2,004,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,119,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

