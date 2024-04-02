Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.60

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.60 and last traded at $179.59, with a volume of 18133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.90.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.