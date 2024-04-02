China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.