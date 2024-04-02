Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.00 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.