Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.00 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.11.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
