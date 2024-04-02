Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

NYSE CVX opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

