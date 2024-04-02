Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.