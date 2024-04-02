Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 18.8% in March

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489 million, a PE ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

