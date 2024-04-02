Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 1.1%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.55 and last traded at $71.57. 924,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,652,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

