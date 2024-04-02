Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.34 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

