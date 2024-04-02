ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 2620342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.