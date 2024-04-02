CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Up 6.2%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.12. Approximately 779,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 290,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.70.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.654979 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Insiders sold 425,360 shares of company stock worth $2,023,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

