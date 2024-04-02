Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 7.6%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 161,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 524,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Certara Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Certara by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Certara by 14,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

