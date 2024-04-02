Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 595,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,408,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENX. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,860,000 after buying an additional 387,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,270,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after buying an additional 234,937 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

