CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CEMIG Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 999,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,700. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

CEMIG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

About CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Free Report ) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

