Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Celularity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELUW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Celularity has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Get Celularity alerts:

About Celularity

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.