Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 891,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,911. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

