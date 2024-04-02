Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

