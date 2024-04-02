Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 252,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 58.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 64.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,838. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

