Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $9.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.