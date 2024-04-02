Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 192,657 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

GBX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 353,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

