Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises about 0.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Celestica Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CLS traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.