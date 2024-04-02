Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,217 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 632,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

