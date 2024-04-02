Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ePlus by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 144,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.