Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. 592,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. Loews Co. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $78.55.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.