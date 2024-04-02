Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,660. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

