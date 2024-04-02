CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $100.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,818. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

