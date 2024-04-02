Cardano Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $20.91 billion and approximately $665.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.85 or 0.04961562 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00071876 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027767 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017179 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009482 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016708 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,756,839,750 coins and its circulating supply is 35,591,021,869 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
