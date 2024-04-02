CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $418.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

