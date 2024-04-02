CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $418.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CapStar Financial
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.