Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.67% and a negative net margin of 88.52%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
CAPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
