Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.99

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 204601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 53.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cannae by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 983,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 38,345.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 276,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

