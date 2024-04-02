Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.46. 176,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,656. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

