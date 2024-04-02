Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 272,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. 10,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.58. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $73.68.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

