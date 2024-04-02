Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

