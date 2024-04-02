Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.47

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 141608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Calix Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

