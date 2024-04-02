Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 9.0% in March

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 199,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMCL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 million, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is -164.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

