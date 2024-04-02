Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.09

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.09 and last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 305752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cabot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

