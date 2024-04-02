C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 2.9%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 1,802,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,814,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

