Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.93

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 96797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Burberry Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

