Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.3% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Bank grew its position in RTX by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in RTX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,503,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,259. The company has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

