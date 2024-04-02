Bruno Ruggiero Sells 1,350,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Ruggiero sold 1,350,000 shares of Lycopodium stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.87 ($7.71), for a total transaction of A$16,021,800.00 ($10,403,766.23).

Lycopodium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

Lycopodium Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Lycopodium’s previous Interim dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 24th. Lycopodium’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Lycopodium Company Profile

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

