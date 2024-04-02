Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 122,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,936. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.