Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 122,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,936. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RA. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $6,933,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 456,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,295,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 370,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 330.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,575 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

