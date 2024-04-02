Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.6 %

BN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 1,187,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

