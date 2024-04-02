Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $283.92

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $273.44 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

