Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $88.83

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in SouthState by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

