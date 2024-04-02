Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$137.03

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$137.03.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$137.21. The firm has a market cap of C$191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3029289 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

