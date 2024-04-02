Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT at $5.67

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $181.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,093 shares of company stock worth $196,952. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

