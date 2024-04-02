Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $28.25

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

