Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Copart stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,572,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

