Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $30.64

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Camping World by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $37,451,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.